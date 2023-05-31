Jeffrey Dunn reads "Dog" (Spokanified) by Lawrence Ferlinghetti

Jeffrey Dunn—writer, culture critic, teacher and dyslexic—holds a PhD in Culture Studies and English Literature. For forty years his teaching has integrated natural history, creative writing, DIY publication, film and psychology—all summed up as place-based learning.

His first novel, Dream Fishing the Little Spokane, has been described as “melancholic, irreverent, untamed” (Kirkus Reviews) and “a hoot that goes down easy” (natural historian Jack Nisbet). His interview “A Conversation: Ginsberg on Burroughs” was anthologized in Conversations with Allen Ginsberg (2019) edited by David Stephen Calonne.

Learn more about Jeffrey by visiting his website.