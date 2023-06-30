Jessica Gigot reads her original poem, "Talking with Babies"

Jessica Gigot is a poet, farmer, and coach. She lives on a little sheep farm in the Skagit Valley.

Her second book of poems, Feeding Hour (Wandering Aengus Press, 2020), was a finalist for the 2021 Washington State Book Award. Jessica’s writing and reviews appear in several publications, such as Orion, The New York Times, The Seattle Times, Ecotone, Terrain.org, Gastronomica, Crab Creek Review and Poetry Northwest.

She is currently a poetry editor for The Hopper and was a 2022 Jack Straw Writer. Her award-winning memoir, A Little Bit of Land, was published by Oregon State University Press in September 2022.

More information about Jessica is available at her website.