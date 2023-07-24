© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Poetry Moment

Sara Edlin-Marlowe reads "Because I Could Not Stop for Death" by Emily Dickinson

Published July 24, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT
Sara Edlin-Marlowe
Spokane Public Radio
Sara Edlin-Marlowe in the KSFC studio

Regular Poetry Moment reader begins a week devoted to modern women poets

Sara Edlin-Marlowe is a retired teacher of theater and speech at Spokane Falls Community College. She's also a Spokane Public Radio alumna and can often be seen throughout the region in dramatic performances through arts councils, libraries and schools.

In addition, Sara has several film credits to her name. She still gets small residual checks from The Godfather and can be seen fleetingly in Woody Allen's Bananas (in a screaming yellow zonker dress).

