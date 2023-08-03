Kerri Webster reads her original poem, "Elegy"

Kerri Webster is the Idaho Writer in Residence for 2024–2025. She is the author of four books of poetry: Lapis (Wesleyan University Press, 2022), The Trailhead (Wesleyan, 2018), Grand & Arsenal (University of Iowa, 2012) and We Do Not Eat Our Hearts Alone (University of Georgia, 2005).

She has taught at Washington University in St. Louis and Boise State. She has also been a Writer in the Schools for The Cabin.

Kerri is the recipient of honors including a Whiting Award, the Iowa Prize, the Lucille Medwick Award and a Chapbook Fellowship from the Poetry Society of America, the Lynda Hull Memorial Prize, an Alexa Rose Foundation Grant, and three Literature Fellowships from the Idaho Commission on the Arts. Her poems have appeared in journals including Poetry, The Boston Review, Denver Quarterly, The Los Angeles Review, Colorado Review, Guernica, Indiana Review, Kenyon Review, Antioch Review, Beloit Poetry Journal and Poetry Northwest.