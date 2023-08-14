Tessa Bryant reads "Parties: A Hymn of Hate" by Dorothy Parker

Tessa Bryant is proud to be a Nashville Unicorn, meaning that she was born and raised in Nashville, TN. After living and working in a few other states and moving to Spokane, Washington to earn her Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing at Eastern Washington University, she is happy to call Nashville her home again.

When she's not writing or reading for Poetry Moment, you can find her making crafts and listening to audiobooks or podcasts, trying out a new recipe in the kitchen or watching Star Trek with her husband, Michael. Her other professional interests include early childhood development, education, birth work and the performing arts.

Learn more about Tessa by visiting her website.