Poetry Moment

Chris Maccini reads "We Lived Happily During the War" by Ilya Kaminsky

Published August 18, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT
Audio producer, writer and editor Chris Maccini
Audio producer, writer and editor Chris Maccini

A poet imagines an occupied country in which all the citizens pretend to be deaf

Chris Maccini is a writer, editor and audio producer based in Spokane, WA. He is a producer for NPR on the show How I Built This with Guy Raz.

He holds a BA in Economics from Colgate University and an MFA in Creative Writing from Eastern Washington University, where he served as Managing Editor of Willow Springs. He has been a radio producer for Spokane Public Radio, Fiction Editor of Crab Creek Review and is a member of the Spokane Arts Commission.

More about Chris is available at his website.

