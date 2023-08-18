Chris Maccini reads "We Lived Happily During the War" by Ilya Kaminsky
A poet imagines an occupied country in which all the citizens pretend to be deaf
Chris Maccini is a writer, editor and audio producer based in Spokane, WA. He is a producer for NPR on the show How I Built This with Guy Raz.
He holds a BA in Economics from Colgate University and an MFA in Creative Writing from Eastern Washington University, where he served as Managing Editor of Willow Springs. He has been a radio producer for Spokane Public Radio, Fiction Editor of Crab Creek Review and is a member of the Spokane Arts Commission.
More about Chris is available at his website.