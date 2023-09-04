© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Poetry Moment

Mariela Hernandez reads "For the Skunk Who Lives in the Woodpile I Pass on My Morning Walk" by Sunni Brown Wilkinson

Published September 4, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT
A tribute to the perfumed, mysterious "Greta Garbo / of the neighborhood"

Mariela Hernandez is an incoming freshman at the University of Washington. She completed her AA at Wenatchee Valley College, where she took a poetry class with Derek Sheffield. She enjoys creative activities and listening to music during her free time.

Derek Sheffield is a professor of English at Wenatchee Valley College and serves as poetry editor for Terrain.org. He co-edited the Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology, Poetry along with Elizabeth Bradfield and CMarie Fuhrman. Learn more about him by visiting his website.

