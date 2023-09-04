Mariela Hernandez reads "For the Skunk Who Lives in the Woodpile I Pass on My Morning Walk" by Sunni Brown Wilkinson

Mariela Hernandez is an incoming freshman at the University of Washington. She completed her AA at Wenatchee Valley College, where she took a poetry class with Derek Sheffield. She enjoys creative activities and listening to music during her free time.

Derek Sheffield is a professor of English at Wenatchee Valley College and serves as poetry editor for Terrain.org. He co-edited the Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology, Poetry along with Elizabeth Bradfield and CMarie Fuhrman. Learn more about him by visiting his website.