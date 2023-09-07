Stephanie De La Paz reads "Galaxies" by Leah Saint Marie

Stephanie De La Paz is currently a student at Wenatchee Valley College. She is currently working on finishing her associate degree and plans to transfer back to the University of Washington next fall and work on obtaining her bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

While at Wenatchee Valley College, she took a poetry class with Derek Sheffield. Sheffield is a professor of English there and serves as poetry editor for Terrain.org. He co-edited the Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology, Poetry along with Elizabeth Bradfield and CMarie Fuhrman. Learn more about him by visiting his website.