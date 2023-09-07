© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
Poetry Moment

Stephanie De La Paz reads "Galaxies" by Leah Saint Marie

Published September 7, 2023 at 9:01 AM PDT
Stephanie De La Paz
Courtesy of Stephanie De La Paz
Stephanie De La Paz

The map of a cosmos that we don't always see when we look heavenward

Stephanie De La Paz is currently a student at Wenatchee Valley College. She is currently working on finishing her associate degree and plans to transfer back to the University of Washington next fall and work on obtaining her bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

While at Wenatchee Valley College, she took a poetry class with Derek Sheffield. Sheffield is a professor of English there and serves as poetry editor for Terrain.org. He co-edited the Cascadia Field Guide: Art, Ecology, Poetry along with Elizabeth Bradfield and CMarie Fuhrman. Learn more about him by visiting his website.

