Poetry Moment

Danielle Weeks reads "Final Frontier Fragrant with Gardenia and Other Invasive Species" by Jessica Rae Bergamino

Published September 11, 2023 at 9:03 AM PDT
Poet Danielle Weeks

A meditation on exploration and solitude occasioned by the Voyager probes

Danielle Weeks earned her MFA in poetry through Eastern Washington University’s creative writing program.

Her poetry has been published or is forthcoming in Crab Creek Review, The Missouri Review, Salt Hill and Whale Road Review, among others. Her poem “Human Uses” was chosen as the winner of Atticus Review’s annual poetry contest in 2018. She currently lives in Seattle.

To learn more about Danielle, visit her website.

