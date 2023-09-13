Danielle Weeks reads "Nocturne with Supermoon & MS Relapse" by Emily Rose Cole
Both phenomena "begin almost the same: heavy dark, a sense / of cresting."
Danielle Weeks earned her MFA in poetry through Eastern Washington University’s creative writing program.
Her poetry has been published or is forthcoming in Crab Creek Review, The Missouri Review, Salt Hill and Whale Road Review among others. Her poem “Human Uses” was chosen as the winner of Atticus Review’s annual poetry contest in 2018. She currently lives in Seattle.
To learn more about Danielle, visit her website.