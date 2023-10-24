Mark Griswold reads "Snapdragon, a Riddle for a Flower Book" by Cardinal Saint John Henry Newman

Mark Griswold is the current president of the North Idaho Writers League. Before moving to Idaho, he also hosted a weekly radio talk show on Seattle’s AM 1590 The Answer and a Greek music radio show on Bellevue KBCS 91.3 FM. He is currently in the final editing phase of his first novel, An Acquired Taste, a work of historical literary fiction set in 1940s Hollywood.

When not writing, Mark works as a real estate agent helping people find homes in Washington, Idaho and Belize. He is married and has three boys under the age of 12 and serves as Cubmaster of Scout Pack 3 in Coeur d’Alene.

You can read other poems as well as short stories and essays by him on his website.