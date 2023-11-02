Maya Jewell Zeller reads "At 14, I Would Have Traded Adulthood for a Role in Cats" by Alexandra Teague

Maya Jewell Zeller is author, most recently, of out takes / glove box, chosen by Eduardo Corral as winner of the New American Poetry Prize, and lauded by Diane Seuss as "the kind of deft performance only a mermaid or a mother could pull off."

Her co-authored Advanced Poetry, which she wrote with Kathryn Nuernberger, comes out from Bloomsbury Academic in January 2024. Maya teaches for Central Washington University's BA and MA programs in Professional and Creative Writing, as well as in the low-residency MFA at Western Colorado University.

Learn more about Maya by visiting her website.