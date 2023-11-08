© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

Keely Leim reads "The Thimble" by Jane Kenyon

Published November 8, 2023 at 9:01 AM PST
Writer and poet Keely Leim
Savanna Rothe
/
Spokane Public Radio
Writer and poet Keely Leim

A tiny object becomes symbolic of repetition, ritual and incantation

Keely Leim is the media manager for Willow Springs magazine and is a second-year poetry MFA candidate at Eastern Washington University. She grew up in Nashville, Tennessee and earned her bachelor’s degree from Rhodes College in Memphis.

When not writing, Keely raises four children with her husband Josh, volunteers with Side by Side, a community of belonging for people of all abilities, and grows flowers for friends in her Chattaroy garden.

Poetry Moment
Stay Connected