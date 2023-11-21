"Pumpkin Pie Dump Cake" by Debbie Crocker

For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!

Today's recipe is Pumpkin Pie Dump Cake.

Ingredients:

1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin puree ( not pumpkin pie mix)

pumpkin pie mix) 1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk

3 large eggs

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 box spice cake mix

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted

Directions:



Preheat oven to 350°F Spray a 9"×13" baking dish with nonstick cooking spray In a medium bowl, combine pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar and cinnamon until well combined. It will be very liquidy Pour this pumpkin mixture into the baking dish Sprinkle dry cake mix on top of the pumpkin mixture Drizzle melted butter over the top Bake for about 55-60 minutes When it's done, it might still be a bit jiggly. It will continue to set as it cools Let cool for at least 30 minutes before slicing and serving

Notes:

Dollop each serving (optional) with some whipped cream. Be sure to refrigerate any leftovers.