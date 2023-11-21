"Pumpkin Pie Dump Cake" by Debbie Crocker
A change of pace from the usual pumpkin pie from SPR's head of finance
For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!
Today's recipe is Pumpkin Pie Dump Cake.
Ingredients:
- 1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie mix)
- 1 can (12 oz.) evaporated milk
- 3 large eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 box spice cake mix
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F
- Spray a 9"×13" baking dish with nonstick cooking spray
- In a medium bowl, combine pumpkin puree, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar and cinnamon until well combined. It will be very liquidy
- Pour this pumpkin mixture into the baking dish
- Sprinkle dry cake mix on top of the pumpkin mixture
- Drizzle melted butter over the top
- Bake for about 55-60 minutes
- When it's done, it might still be a bit jiggly. It will continue to set as it cools
- Let cool for at least 30 minutes before slicing and serving
Notes:
Dollop each serving (optional) with some whipped cream. Be sure to refrigerate any leftovers.