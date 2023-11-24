"Chocolate Bourbon Balls" by Brendan McMurphy

For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!

Today's recipe is for Chocolate Bourbon Balls.

Ingredients:

2 cups finely chopped pecans

1/2 cup bourbon

1/2 cup butter or margarine

4 cups sifted confectioner's sugar

3 packages (8 oz. each) of semi-sweet chocolate morsels

Directions:

Combine the bourbon with the pecans, then refrigerate overnight The next day, melt the butter Add sugar one cup at a time to the melted butter, mixing well with each addition Add the nut and bourbon mixture. Mix well Place the mixture in the refrigerator to harder. It should be stiff enough to hold its shape. Add more sugar if not Melt chocolate over very low heat Shape the candy mixture into balls and put the balls on wax paper. Refrigerate again Poke each ball with a toothpick and dip into the warm melted chocolate until fully coated Refrigerate chocolate-covered balls until cool

Notes:

Though it's tempting, be careful not to add too much bourbon. It can affect the consistency. The recipe above should yield about 30 balls.