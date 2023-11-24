"Chocolate Bourbon Balls" by Brendan McMurphy
SPR's underwriting rep has a sweet, boozy dessert that's ideal throughout the holidays
For Thanksgiving week, Poetry Moment is Recipe Moment!
Today's recipe is for Chocolate Bourbon Balls.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups finely chopped pecans
- 1/2 cup bourbon
- 1/2 cup butter or margarine
- 4 cups sifted confectioner's sugar
- 3 packages (8 oz. each) of semi-sweet chocolate morsels
Directions:
- Combine the bourbon with the pecans, then refrigerate overnight
- The next day, melt the butter
- Add sugar one cup at a time to the melted butter, mixing well with each addition
- Add the nut and bourbon mixture. Mix well
- Place the mixture in the refrigerator to harder. It should be stiff enough to hold its shape. Add more sugar if not
- Melt chocolate over very low heat
- Shape the candy mixture into balls and put the balls on wax paper. Refrigerate again
- Poke each ball with a toothpick and dip into the warm melted chocolate until fully coated
- Refrigerate chocolate-covered balls until cool
Notes:
Though it's tempting, be careful not to add too much bourbon. It can affect the consistency. The recipe above should yield about 30 balls.