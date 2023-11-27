© 2023 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

Noelle Bowden reads "The Changing Day Imperative" by Jonathan Johnson

Published November 27, 2023 at 9:01 AM PST
Poet and artist Noelle Bowden
E.J. Iannelli
/
Spokane Public Radio
Poet and artist Noelle Bowden

A serene sensory experience of the natural world and time

Noelle Bowden is a recent graduate from Eastern Washington University, having earned a BA in Creative Writing and a BFA in Fine Arts. She grew up in Spokane and is currently an artist-in-residence at the Spokane Public Library's creative space, The Hive, where she is working on a series of abstract paintings in relation to a collection of poems that she plans to self-publish.

Her work is heavily influenced by the cyclical seasons of nature, ephemerality, the structure of language and all things abstract.

Poetry Moment