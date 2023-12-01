Noelle Bowden reads her original poem, "A Distant Winter's Walk"

Noelle Bowden is a recent graduate from Eastern Washington University, having earned a BA in Creative Writing and a BFA in Fine Arts. She grew up in Spokane and is currently an artist-in-residence at the Spokane Public Library's creative space, The Hive, where she is working on a series of abstract paintings in relation to a collection of poems that she plans to self-publish.

Her work is heavily influenced by the cyclical seasons of nature, ephemerality, the structure of language and all things abstract.