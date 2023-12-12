Vincas Greene reads "He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven" by W. B. Yeats

Vincas Greene is an independent dance artist, an award-winning professor and the founding director of Spokane’s Vytal Movement Dance. He is committed to developing dance community in Spokane and has taught at Eastern Washington University, Professional Ballet School and Company Ballet School. He earned his MFA in dance from the California Institute of the Arts and his BA in interdisciplinary studies (dance, physical education, English literature) from Eastern Washington University.

As the Chair for the Department of Dance at Brenau University, where he was a faculty member for 21 years, Vincas led the university to full accreditation with the National Association of Schools of Dance. Through his work with Brenau University, the Gainesville Ballet Company, Theatre Ballet of Spokane, Belhaven University, Jacksonville University, Gonzaga University, Santa Clarita Repertory Theatre, Pebblebrook Performing Arts High School and others, he has choreographed over 40 dances and three operas.