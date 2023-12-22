Mike Grabicki reads "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" by Clement C. Moore

One of the original jazz hosts for KPBX, Mike Grabicki now hosts Friday Night Jazz, which covers the entire history of the genre.

Mike produced and hosted jazz shows on KPBX for over a decade and for several years worked as a Jazz host and producer on KEWU-FM. He owned Mirage Records and Tapes in the 1980's and 1990's here in Spokane and produced many jazz concerts, including Diane Schuur and Pat Metheny.