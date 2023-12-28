Lori Leigh reads "The Path" by Andrew Livingston Boyd

Lori Leigh is an author, life coach, photographer and podcaster. She raised her two sons in the Pacific Northwest and has six beautiful grandchildren who are definitely the apple of her eye.

She loves reading, the arts and is passionate about serving in the amazing community in which she has found herself. She is a graduate of Gonzaga University and has been a small business owner within the hospitality industry for more than 30 years.

Her life motto is “carpe spero," which means to seize hope!

Visit Lori's Linktree for more info about her.