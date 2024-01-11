Jessica Cuello reads "West Texas Love Poem" by Jan Beatty

Jessica Cuello’s most recent book is Yours, Creature (JackLeg Press, 2023). Her book Liar, selected by Dorianne Laux for The 2020 Barrow Street Book Prize, was honored with The Eugene Nassar Prize, The CNY Book Award and a finalist nod for The Housatonic Book Award.

Cuello is also the author of Hunt (The Word Works, 2017) and Pricking (Tiger Bark Press, 2016). Cuello has been awarded The 2022 Nina Riggs Poetry Prize, two CNY Book Awards, The 2016 Washington Prize, The New Letters Poetry Prize, a Saltonstall Fellowship and The New Ohio Review Poetry Prize.

She is poetry editor at Tahoma Literary Review and teaches French in Central NY.

