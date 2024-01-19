Gary Edwards reads his original poem, "The Gypsy Tango"

Gary Edwards was born in Spokane, Washington and grew up in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He graduated from the Indiana University School of Music and later taught public school instrumental music and played in the Louisville Symphony.

Gary's own music has been performed in many countries. He has composed 15 music CDs and written nine musicals, one opera, three screenplays and composed over 879 pieces of music and songs in many styles. His recent major works include the Qualchan and Whistalks Opera and Wataino Latin-jazz-Taino inspired music CD and his bilingual Spanish-English music CD titled Amor, Life and Chupacabra Songs.

He has produced one full-length movie and 64 TV broadcasts. He is a member of ASCAP and has received two ASCAP recognition grants.

To find out more about Gary, visit his website.