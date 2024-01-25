Linea Jantz reads "Americano" by Kelli Russell Agodon

Linea Jantz lives in Spokane, Washington, where most mornings she is out on the trails before the sun rises running, hiking with her dog, or riding her mountain bike. She has worked in a wide range of roles over the years including waste management, medical records, teacher, paralegal and as of last year, homeschooling mom of two and freelance writer.

Her articles, poems, and short stories have been featured in publications including The Dyrt Magazine, The Spokesman Review, HamLit Journal, Moss Puppy Magazine, Thimble Literary Magazine and Singletracks.