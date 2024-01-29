Latrice Williams reads her original poem, "Gas"

Latrice Williams has been singing since she was three years old. She grew into what is now her neo-soul sound that "pierces your soul and illuminates your goal."

Along with her creative outlet in music, Latrice is also the designated broker and owner of Vision Properties and MoVin Properties. She assists all of Washington State with housing in all forms, with a special focus on Spokane County's lower-income population. In conjunction with real estate, Latrice runs an accountability program called Account Me In that hyper focuses on goals, gratitude and affirmations.