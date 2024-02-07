David Asia reads "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening" by Robert Frost

David Asia is a retired school counselor, mental health and substance abuse professional. He lives on a small farm in north central Washington state with his wife, 17 chickens, his dog, the neighbors’ flock of sheep and, off and on, a couple of pigs.

His work includes a self-published book of poetry titled Conjugating the Verb to Be: The Poetry of Time and Place, with other work published in The New English Review, Poetica Magazine, Northwest Mirror, War Crimes Times, Methow Grist and Gekker Publishing.

