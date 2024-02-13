© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Poetry Moment

AJ the Wordsmith reads his original poem, "Should've Listened to My Momma"

Published February 13, 2024 at 9:01 AM PST
Poet and activist AJ the Wordsmith

It's never too late to appreciate your mother's wisdom and support

AJ the Wordsmith is a local artist, success mentor, activist, actor, model and maker/repairer of unique jewelry. He is a graduate of Eastern Washington University. He uses poetry to express, expose and ignite.

His artist statement: "Here on this planet we have the power to shape and move mountains with our words, sway nations with our stories. It’s time we come together and put aside our differences in this circle of life. We are walking biospheres of earth and human emotions combined into one vessel."

Poetry Moment