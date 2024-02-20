© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Poetry Moment

Mery Smith reads "Saying 'Yes' to Life Is Hard" by Kailie Jean

Published February 20, 2024 at 9:01 AM PST
Poet Mery Smith
Dean Davis
/
Pictures of Poets
Poet Mery Smith

An appreciation for the small things, even if they come at a price

Mery Smith is a Spokane poet and story holder who was selected to be Spokane Poet Laureate in 2024. Her aim is to facilitate workshops in schools and communities of all folks while writing in places we don't normally imagine poetry being.

Her work can be found online at Pictures of Poets, In the Neighborhood, and the anthologies Listen to Your Mother, Pivot and Pause. Her poetry has been featured in the PNW publication The Comet. She has published one chapbook, Crumbs.

