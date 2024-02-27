Cindy Veach reads "What I Learned from 'Bewitched'" by Susan Rich

Cindy Veach is the author of Her Kind (CavanKerry Press), a finalist for the 2022 Eric Hoffer Montaigne Medal and an IPPY Silver Medalist in poetry; Gloved Against Blood (CavanKerry Press), a finalist for the Paterson Poetry Prize and a Massachusetts Center for the Book ‘Must Read’; and the chapbook Innocents (Nixes Mate). Her poems have appeared in the Academy of American Poets Poem-a-Day, AGNI, Michigan Quarterly Review, Poet Lore, Salamander and elsewhere. Cindy is the recipient of the Philip Booth Poetry Prize and the Samuel Allen Washington Prize. She is poetry co-editor of MER.

The poems Cindy is reading this week relate in one way or another to the theme of magic: the magic of joy, the magic of a child’s pretend play, the magic of the moon, the magic of a plant, the magic of a television show.

