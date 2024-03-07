Paul Lindholdt reads "I had been hungry, all the Years" by Emily Dickinson

Paul Lindholdt is an American author, ecocritic, editor, historian, journalist, poet and professor. Originally from Seattle, he now teaches at Eastern Washington University.

He has won a Washington State Book Award for his ecological memoir In Earshot of Water and recognition from both the Society of Professional Journalists and the Academy of American Poets. His most recent book is Interrogating Travel (LSU Press 2023).

