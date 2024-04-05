Joy Sullivan reads her original poem "Mercy"

Joy Sullivan received an MA in poetry from Miami University and has served as the poet-in-residence for the Wexner Center for the Arts. She has guest-lectured in classrooms from Stanford University to Florida International University and is the founder of Sustenance, a community designed to help writers revitalize and nourish their craft. In her substack, Necessary Salt, she writes on the creative life.

Born in Ohio, Joy spent her childhood abroad—living in Quebec, Haiti, and the Central African Republic. As a teenager and adult, Joy lived in Columbus, OH until she traveled west to Portland, Oregon, which was the inspiration for her latest poetry collection, Instructions for Traveling West.

Learn more about Joy by visiting her website.