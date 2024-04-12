© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

Laurie Klein reads "What Fire Comes to Sing in You" by Jan Richardson

Published April 12, 2024 at 9:01 AM PDT
Laurie Klein
Writer and songwriter Laurie Klein

The "sonic capstone" to a series of readings on the theme of 'becoming sound'

Laurie Klein is the author of two Poeima Poetry Series books: Where the Sky Opens (2015) and House of 49 Doors: Entries in a Life (2024) from Cascade Books. She lives in a cedar house, with a few less doors, north of Spokane.

Learn more about Laurie by visiting her website.

“What Fire Comes to Sing in You,” © Jan Richardson from The Cure for Sorrow: A Book of Blessings for Times of Grief. Used with permission.

Poetry Moment