Poetry Moment

Mare Heron Hake reads her original poem "Mud Puddle Observance"

Published April 17, 2024 at 9:01 AM PDT
Drawing attention to a vital but unassuming part of a natural cycle

Mare Heron Hake is a poet of the South Salish Sea region, also known as Puget Sound, in Washington State. Until recently, Hake was poetry editor, co-owner, and co-publisher for Tahoma Literary Review when her care-giving responsibilities took precedence. Recent work has appeared in Gyroscope Review's The Crone Issue, and as a finalist for Terrain.org's annual poetry contest judged by Ross Gay.

Her two books, published mid-pandemic and without a public celebration, are SurvivalEye (Arroyo Seco Press) and Passages (Xlibris). Both are available through Amazon.com. If you've made it this far and are still reading, she wants you to know that poetry matters because of people just like you. Cheers.

