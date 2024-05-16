© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

Mark Gibbons reads "Poet to Poet" by Melissa Stephenson

Published May 16, 2024 at 6:10 AM PDT

Mark Gibbons served as the Montana Poet Laureate from 2019 to 2023. He is the author of eleven collections of poetry: His most recent is "In the Weeds" published 2021 by Drumlummon Institute, Helena Montana. In 2018 and 2019 he edited two books of poetry for Drumlummon Institute: Moving On: The Last Poems of Ed Lahey, and Summer Lightning, a collection of poems by Marylor Wilson. Recipient on a 2013 Artist Innovation Award from the MAC, Mark lives in Missoula with his wife, Pam, and their cat, Felix. A retired working-class mule, he still teaches poetry for The Missoula Writing Collaborative, the Montana Arts Council, and continues to write.

Poetry Moment