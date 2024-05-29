Thom Caraway reads "Is Love Then So Simple" by Irene Rutherford McLeod

Thom Caraway lives in Spokane, Washington and teaches creative writing, visual rhetoric, editing, and book design classes at Whitworth University.

He also serves as editor-in-chief of Rock & Sling, a literary journal, and as the publisher of Sage Hill Press. From 2013-2015, he served as Spokane's first Poet Laureate. An interest in typography and book design led by various means to helping found Millwood Print Works, a letterpress print shop with a mission to educate others in the use of letterpress printers. In 2018-2019 Millwood moved to a new home and reopened as the Spokane Print & Publishing Center, and expanded into fine art printmaking (relief, intaglio, etching), book binding, and digital design.

Learn more about Thom by visiting his website.

