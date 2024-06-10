Sam Ligon reads "Longest Sneezing Fit, Day 977" by Stephanie Lenox

Samuel Ligon is the author of two novels—Among the Dead and Dreaming and Safe in Heaven Dead—and two collections of stories, Wonderland, illustrated by Stephen Knezovich, and Drift and Swerve. He’s co-editor, with Kate Lebo, of Pie & Whiskey: Writers Under the Influence of Butter and Booze. His short fiction has appeared in Georgia Review, Prairie Schooner, New England Review, The Quarterly, and elsewhere. He also published the serial novel—Miller Cane: A True & Exact History—which appeared in fifty installments in Spokane’s weekly newspaper, The Inlander. Ligon serves as the Artistic Director of the Port Townsend Writers’ Conference, and he is a professor in the Creative Writing Program at EWU.