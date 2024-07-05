Bob Sterry reads his original poem "Unused Wings"

Bob Sterry is a voice over artist, narrator, writer, very occasional actor, singer and humorist. Originally trained in the UK as a research analytical chemist, he has no fear of complex words. Bob has narrated for Audible, appeared in short films, documentaries and sings in his own cabaret show, "The Book of Bob." His collection of short stories, poetry and vignettes, "The Bob Sterry School of Burglary," was published in 2018. He is, through a series of totally unforeseen events, the President of the Oregon Poetry Association and Chair of the Clackamas County Arts Alliance Literary Arts Committee. He is passionate about cycling, cooking, language and literature.