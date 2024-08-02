Tami Haaland reads her original poem "Every Morning the Squirrel Comes"

Tami Haaland is the author of three poetry collections, What Does Not Return, When We Wake in the Night, and Breath in Every Room, winner of the Nicholas Roerich First Book Award. Her poems have appeared in many periodicals and anthologies, including, Ascent, Consequence, The American Journal of Poetry, The Ecopoetry Anthology, and Healing the Divide. Her work has also been featured on The Writer’s Almanac, Verse Daily, American Life in Poetry, and The Slowdown.

Haaland served as Montana's Poet Laureate from 2013 to 2015 and has received a Governor’s Humanities Award, an Artist Innovation Award from Montana Arts Council, and writing residencies from Absoraka-Beartooth Wilderness Foundation and Provincetown Fine Arts Work Center. She was one of many artists who collaborated with UK filmmaker Anna Cady on her Elemental Dialogue series which was shown at festivals and other venues in England and Scotland. Haaland is a professor of English at Montana State University Billings and currently serves as Interim Dean of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences.