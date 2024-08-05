David Axelrod reads Melissa Kwasny's " Reading Novalis in Montana"

David Axelrod is the author of ten collections of poetry, most recently, Skiing with Dostoyevsky: New & Selected Poems, published in 2024 by Lynx House Press. His poems and essays appear in many journals, among them: About Place, Alaska Quarterly Review, American Poetry Journal, Poetry Northwest, Quarterly West, and Verse Daily, among others. He taught at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande from 1988 to 2020, and he now teaches letterpress printing at the University of Montana. David makes his home outside Missoula, Montana, where he is restoring a former gravel pit and tends a small native plants nursery.

David will read new and collected poems at Auntie’s in Spokane on August 16, 2024, at 7 pm.