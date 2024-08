Derek Annis is a neurodivergent poet from the Inland Northwest. He is the author of Neighborhood of Gray Houses (Lost Horse Press) and River City Fires (Driftwood Press). They are an editor at Lynx House Press, and their poems have appeared in The Account, Colorado Review, Epiphany, The Gettysburg Review, Michigan Quarterly Review, The Missouri Review Online, Spillway, Third Coast, and many others.