© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
An NPR member station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poetry Moment

Linda Josephson reads "Freedom" by Eleanor Limmer

Published August 21, 2024 at 6:05 AM PDT
Linda Josephson
Linda Josephson

Linda Josephson, local poetry lover, is a former analyst for manufacturing forecasting, operations, government and other industries, as well as a former project manager for precast concrete construction. She was co-artistic director, choreographer, and dancer decades ago with Namaste Modern Dance Theatre in Spokane, Washington. Her work includes choreography to poems by Sylvia Plath, Linda Pastan, and local poet Paige Kenney, whose poetry is among those read this week.

Poetry Moment