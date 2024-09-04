Danny Dudarov reads the original poem "Besides The Glory"

Danny Dudarov is a poet, rascal, and “a pleasure to have in class." They received a BA in English from Washington State University, where they were awarded the 2024 Campus Civic Poet Award, as well as the Ruth Slonim Poetry Scholarship. Their work has been published in various magazines that will not be disclosed here. They have a keen interest in apocalyptic thinking, finding solace in writing, and goofing off. If you're lucky, you can sometimes find them at @dannydudarov on Instagram for all of your poetry and songwriting needs.