Janelle Cordero reads "Small Gods" by Dorianne Laux

Janelle Cordero is an interdisciplinary artist and educator living in Spokane, WA. Her writing has been published in dozens of literary journals, including Harpur Palate, Hobart and North Dakota Quarterly, while her paintings have been featured in venues throughout the Pacific Northwest. Janelle is the author of several books of poetry: Impossible Years (2022), Many Types of Wildflowers (2020), Woke to Birds (2019), Waves Closing Over Us (2018), Spokane. Poetry Chapbook (2018) and Two Cups of Tomatoes (2015).