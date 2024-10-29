© 2024 Spokane Public Radio.
Poetry Moment

Will Robertson reads his original poem "Heartland Rock"

Published October 29, 2024 at 6:05 AM PDT
Will Robertson
Will Robertson

Will Robertson is an Inland Northwest writer and natural resources professional. Educated in the Environmental Humanities at Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA, he has worked as a park ranger, wildland firefighter, and stream surveyor, and presently divides his time between Spokane, rural Northeast Washington, and Western Montana. His work focuses on forgotten places, rural livelihoods, and relics of extractive industry. His favorite genres of music are post-punk and R&B.

Poetry Moment