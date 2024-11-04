Polly Buckingham reads "Deleted Scenes" by Adam Gellings

Polly Buckingham teaches creative writing at Eastern Washington University. She is the author of The River People (Lost Horse Press 2020), two books of fiction, The Expense of a View (Katherine Anne Porter Award, UNT Press 2016) and A Year of Silence (Jeanne Leiby Memorial Chapbook Award, Florida Review Press 2015), and of the forthcoming book The Stolen Child and Other Stories (Betty Books). She is founding editor of StringTown Press and Associate Director of EWU’s Willow Springs Books; she lives in Spokane.