Karen Mobley reads her original poem "Regeneration by 2036"

Karen Mobley was born in Wyoming to a game warden and a freelance writer. She was raised on an elk refuge and spent much of her young life bumping around on dirt roads with her dad. She started making art in the kitchen and has continued. She has participated in 5 artist-in-residency programs including the prestigious Jentel Foundation. Her new book, 6B Pencils, hit the shelves in September. She has published three books Prairie, Wind, Winter, Trial by Ordeal, and Catatopia.