Heather Paul-Tillery reads "In the Country of Night" by Jodi Miller-Hunter

Heather Tillery is a local poet and business owner who teaches improv and creative writing to youth and adults. She believes deeply in the wisdom of the natural world and enjoys weaving her personal narrative with that of the earth. Her poetry appears in Prairie Schooner, Cagibi Journal, I-70 Review, and other publications. She is an alum of the MFA program at Eastern Washington University, and lives in Spokane, Washington with her husband and three children.