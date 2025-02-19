Olivia Brownlee reads "The Wind of Wellington"

Olivia Brownlee is a cross-genre singer-songwriter who comes from a family with a long musical legacy in the Inland Northwest. Her most recent album is “This Is Where You Live: Songs Inspired in Spokane 2021-2023," which features collaborations with local musicians that celebrate the city’s landmarks, history, and people. Along with performing regularly with high-profile groups like Zonky Jazz Band, Olivia has been recording an original single every month for over ten years, releasing them on Patreon.com.