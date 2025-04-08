Heather Murphy Capps reads "The Monster of Costavablink” and "Birthdays” by Laura Shovan

Heather Murphy Capps grew up in a small Minnesota town where the motto is: “Cows, Colleges, and Contentment.” Heather initially reported on politics, the military, war, wild weather, and other topics, then returned to her dream of writing middle-grade fiction. Her debut novel, Indigo and Ida (Carolrhoda Books/Lerner, 2023), received a gold Moonbeam award, the Social Justice Literature award, and the National Association of Black Journalist’s Outstanding Book Award; her second novel, The Rule of Three (Carolrhoda Books/Lerner 2024), received a starred review from the School Library Journal.