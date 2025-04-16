Greg Bem reads "A Country" by Flavia Rocha

Greg Bem currently resides in Spokane where he is a librarian at Spokane Community College. After 14 years in Seattle, Greg has focused his life in Spokane to run Carbonation Press. He also volunteers with local organizations, and collaborates to produce Foray for the Arts, a monthly arts performance series. Greg was raised in southern Maine and spent time throughout the US and in Cambodia. Greg is involved with many arts, literary, and poetry events from Spokane to Cambodia. His work centers on natural environments and merges literary forms with sounds of all types. Greg is the author of several books: Of Spray and Mist (Hand to Mouth, 2019), Green Axis (Alien Buddha, 2019), Like salt. Like a spine. (with Maung Day, 2019), and Pushing Through Glass (Carbonation Press, 2023).