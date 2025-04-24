Roger Dunsmore reads "The River Merchant's Wife, a Letter"

Roger Dunsmore taught humanities, wilderness studies, and American Indian Literature at the University of Montana for 50 years, trained teachers on the Navaho Nation in Arizona, and served as exchange fellow between The University of Montana and Shanghai. In 2012, Humanities Montana selected him as one of their “Humanities Heroes.” Roger received various awards for his poems in Blood House and Tiger Hill: China Poems, and his sixth volume of poems, On the Chinese Wall: New & Selected Poems, was published in 2018. He is married to the poet, painter, musician, and meditation teacher Jenni Fallein.